Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.98

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 9072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

