Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Rises By 35.6%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 361,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.98. 5,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,177. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

