Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.87

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.87 and traded as low as C$123.20. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$123.50, with a volume of 107,666 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cormark increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.87.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

