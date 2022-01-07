Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $52.99 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

