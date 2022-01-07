Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.13%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

