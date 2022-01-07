Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $255.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

AAP stock opened at $241.65 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

