Brian Lawson Sells 34,961 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36.

Brian Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50.

Shares of BAM.A stock opened at C$73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$48.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

