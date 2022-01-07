Brian Lawson Sells 34,961 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36.
Brian Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50.
Shares of BAM.A stock opened at C$73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$48.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.