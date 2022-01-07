Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

