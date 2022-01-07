Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 833 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

