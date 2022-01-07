Connectome (CNTM) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $241,473.92 and approximately $1.68 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

