LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Head to Head Survey

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LENSAR and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.47 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.42 AtriCure $206.53 million 13.73 -$48.15 million $0.95 65.00

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LENSAR and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $86.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.88%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than AtriCure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% AtriCure 17.53% -11.12% -6.84%

Summary

AtriCure beats LENSAR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

