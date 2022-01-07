Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($1.30). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,491. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

