WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Down 2%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, dropped their price objective on shares of WeCommerce from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

