iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

