First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

