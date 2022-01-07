Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 9,438 shares.

The company has a market cap of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530 in the last ninety days. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.