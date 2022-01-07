Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.49. Citizens shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 56,186 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Citizens alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 76.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.