Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

