Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

HTA stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

