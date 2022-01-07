Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,454. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

