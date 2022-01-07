Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $30.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,747,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

