Stifel Europe Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $4.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Europe from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVRO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.