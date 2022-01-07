Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Aemetis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

