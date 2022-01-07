Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evo Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evo Acquisition by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.