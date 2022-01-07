Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.33. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 417,209 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

