Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$12.28. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 400,379 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

