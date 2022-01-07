Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($46.87). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,384 ($45.60), with a volume of 162,273 shares traded.

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.96) to GBX 3,290 ($44.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,254.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,078.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.17), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,491,918.45). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.88) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,624.55).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

