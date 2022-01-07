NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.06 and traded as high as C$7.25. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 869,099 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NVA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

