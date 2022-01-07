Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $486.70

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.70 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.33). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 603.50 ($8.13), with a volume of 1,034,473 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.94) to GBX 980 ($13.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.77) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 656 ($8.84).

The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -30.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.02), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,632.46).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

