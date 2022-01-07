Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 85,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.23 and a beta of -1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

