American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.83. 7,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.