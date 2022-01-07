Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

