DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 2.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.57, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

