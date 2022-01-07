Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.

REGN stock traded up $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $600.48. 10,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,460. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

