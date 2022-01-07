CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.16. 157,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,497. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.