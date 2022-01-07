PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $683.52 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

