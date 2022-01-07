Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,846 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -877.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

