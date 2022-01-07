Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,846 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.4% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,138 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 241.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -877.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

