JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 426,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after buying an additional 254,787 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 581,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 151,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,634,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

