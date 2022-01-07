Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Adobe stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $515.44. 38,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.