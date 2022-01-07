ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBYA remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,071,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,820. ProBility Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
ProBility Media Company Profile
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.