ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBYA remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,071,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,820. ProBility Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

