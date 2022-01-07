Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

