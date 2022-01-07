Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Potomac Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

