$628.70 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $628.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.12 million to $648.40 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,279. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

