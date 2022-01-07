Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.89 Million

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post sales of $116.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $439.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $528.72 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $530.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

