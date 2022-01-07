Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 in the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

