Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,573,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

