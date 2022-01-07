Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
