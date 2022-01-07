Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $13.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $547.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

