$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

HSIC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 28,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

