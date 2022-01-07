$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

HSIC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 28,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.