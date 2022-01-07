Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.69 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

